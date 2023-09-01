Murphy sees hard work pay off with Titans roster spot Published 4:30 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

NASHVILLE — Caleb Murphy told reporters that he did not know what to expect when Tennessee Titans General Manager Ran Carthon called him to the office at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The deadline for teams to complete the initial 53-man roster was 4 p.m. Tuesday and Murphy had yet to hear from the Titans’ top brass whether or not he made the cut. The former Dowagiac standout had a team-leading four sacks in preseason play but he did not know if that was enough to sway the Titans’ top brass.

So when Carthon told Murphy personally that he made the team, Murphy was grateful.

“He brought me in and we had a little conversation,” Murphy told reporters on Thursday. “It was really nice. They typically tell you to not expect a phone call. I got the phone call and I was worried a little bit; I just didn’t know. It was so late in the day… I went in there with a strong, high head and we had a conversation and he told me I made the team.”

Caleb Murphy said he didn’t get a call until 2p to come to Ran Carthon’s office and find out he made the 53-mwn roster. pic.twitter.com/GtwKQprgRP — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 31, 2023

Murphy will be competing for playing time at the “edge rusher” position with veterans Denico Autry, Arden Key, Rashad Weaver, Harold Landry and Trevis Gipson. When asked by ESPN’s Turron Davenport what he felt he did to make the roster, Murphy said his work ethic and production on the field.

“I think I just came here and worked hard, competed,” Murphy said. “There’s some good guys in my room and I just competed with them. I just came out here every day and just worked hard with a smile on my face.”

Playing in the NFL has been a lifelong dream for Murphy, who went undrafted after a standout collegiate career with Ferris State. While Murphy said making the roster was a good feeling, he also understands that there is more work to be done.

“Obviously everyone wants to make the team but I think now it’s about continuing to stay on the team,” he said. “Work hard, come in and compete every day and just focus on what I need to focus on and control what I need to control.”

Murphy and the Titans open the NFL season at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 on the road at New Orleans.

“That’s exciting,” he said. “My first NFL regular season game is gonna be really fun and I’m super excited to be a part of it and get there.”

Related reading:

Family bonds propel Murphy brothers to success on football field

Tamantha Parrish-Murphy reflects on son’s journey to the NFL Draft

Undrafted, Murphy joins Titans with chip on his shoulder

Football star Caleb Murphy recognized by City of Dowagiac

NFL prospect Caleb Murphy visits Justus Gage Elementary