Lakeshore rallies to edge Niles 15-14 Published 1:55 am Friday, September 1, 2023

STEVENSVILLE — Matt Vaughn connected with Zach Ort for a 13-yard touchdown with 27 second remaining, and Asher Kuhn scored the 2-point conversion to give host Lakeshore a 15-14 victory over rival Niles Friday night.

The Vikings, who are now 17-0 against the Lancers in Stevensville, had taken a 14-7 lead on a Kaden Garrod 4-yard run and an Andrew Cutajar extra point with 2:28 remaining. That drive covered 92 yards on 15 plays.

Lakeshore (1-1) took the ensuing kickoff and drove the ball 72 yards in six plays to score the game-winner.

The two teams were deadlocked until late in the fourth quarter after trading touchdown in the first and second quarters.

Niles got on the board first with a Talon Brawley 17-yard pass to Brenden Olsen and a Cutajar extra point.

Lakeshore tied the game early in the second quarter on a Vaughn to Ort 30-yard pass and an Ajay Singh extra point kick.

The game remained that way until the final three minutes.

The Vikings, who put up 55 yards and more than 400 yards of total offense in its season-opening win over St. Joseph, finish with 120 yards more in total offense than Lakeshore — 345 to 225.

The two teams did it in completely opposite ways as Niles rushed for 292 of its yards and the Lancers threw for 153 of its yards.

Paul Hess led Niles with 113 yards on 20 carries. Lakeshore was able to keep both Sam Rucker and Julian Means-Flewellen in check as they were held to 58 and 29 yards, respectively, Garrod finished with 46 yards.

Brawley was 4-of-10 for 53 yards.

Vaughn finished the night 11-of-19 with an interception by Niles’ Jaden Ivery. Kuhn led the Lancers with 42 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Niles returns home to open up its Wolverine Conference schedule against Three Rivers, which comes into the game with an 0-2 record after losing to Adrian 51-30 Friday night.