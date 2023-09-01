Edwardsburg blanks Cassopolis 8-0 Published 1:12 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Cassopolis hosted a non-conference opponent Edwardsburg in a battle of winless teams Wednesday night.

When all was said and done, the Eddies earned their first victory of the 2023 season with an 8-0 decision over the shorthanded Rangers.

Cassopolis did not have a full roster as William Westrate, Malachi Ward, and Kenny May were sidelined due to injuries.

Grayson Herbert scored a pair of goals for the Eddies, while Brayden Fischer tallied a goal and an assist. Owen Kertes also scored a pair of goals in the match.

Ayden Billingsley, Daniel Carfi and Tre Willard all contributed to the victory with one assist each. Kya Bryant got in on the scoring with one goal for the Eddies as Dane Bryant helped with an assist. Landon Goetz scored on a penalty kick for the visiting team. Emerick Zelmer scored an unassisted goal to cap the scoring for Edwardsburg.

The game was called several minutes into the second half due to the mercy rule.

Edwardsburg is now 1-3 on the year, whiles the Rangers fall to 0-6.

Cassopolis will travel Comstock for its Southwest 10 Conference opener on Sept. 6. The Eddies also are back on the pitch Sept. 6 as they open their Wolverine Conference schedule at Plainwell.