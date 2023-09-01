Buchanan edges Dowagiac 2-1 in Lakeland opener Published 1:43 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Visiting Buchanan took its first step toward winning a Lakeland Conference title by knocking off defending champion Dowagiac 2-1 Thursday night.

Britain Philip had a goal and an assist for the Bucks, who led 1-0 at halftime. Easton May had the first-half goal for the Bucks

“Very physical game,” said Buchanan Coach Russell Philip. “Good conference match. Happy with the outcome.”

Dowagiac got its only goal in the second half when Andres Hernandez found the back of the net.

Both teams got off nine shots in the match. Buchanan’s Mason Frontczak stopped eight of them, for the Bucks before heading off to kick for the Buchanan football team against Coloma.

Tyler Hannapel had a pair of saves.

“One team showed up today and one didn’t,” said Dowagiac Coach Joey Pasternak. “We didn’t do any of the things we have been practicing over the last few weeks. Credit to Buchanan, they came out with energy and a will to win and we did not. We have to learn to come together and play for each other and not just go through the motions we took a step back in our progress today and hopefully we can turn it around next week.”

Dowagiac is back in action following the Labor Day break as it hosts Berrien Springs in another Lakeland Conference match. The Bucks will host Niles in a non-conference match on Wednesday.