Brandywine square record with win over Rangers Published 2:49 am Friday, September 1, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Visiting Brandywine came to William F. Scott Field with a chip on its shoulder Thursday night.

The Bobcats felt that they let one get away in its season-opening 19-6 loss to Watervliet in their season opener.

Brandywine was not about to let that happen again as a 30-point second quarter helped them roll to a 44-0 victory over former BCS Conference foe Cassopolis.

The Rangers have now lost 13 consecutive games dating back to the final two contests of the 2021 season.

Carter Sobecki had a pair of touchdown runs for Brandywine, which squared its record at 1-1. He scored on runs of 7 and 12 yards. The Bobcats were 1-of-2 in extra point attempts following his scores.

Leading 6-0 early in the second quarter, the Rangers (0-2) mishandled a punt snap, which was corralled by Gavin Schoff who returned it for a touchdown. Sobecki added the 2-point conversion and the Bobcats were off to the races.

Kaiden Rieth threw for a touchdown and ran for another in the second quarter as Brandywine built a 36-0 halftime advantage.

His touchdown pass covers 20 yards to Nylen Goins, while his run was from the 5-yard line.

Brandywine capped the scoring with a Kaeden Warfield run in the fourth quarter. The second half was played with a running clock.

After spending the first two weeks on the road, the Bobcats open the 2023 home portion of their schedule against Saugatuck, which comes into the game 2-0 after defeating Buchanan in the season opener and beating Lakeview High School 20-7 Friday night.