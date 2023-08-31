Two injured in two-vehicle Calvin Township crash Published 5:27 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

CALVIN TOWNSHIP — Two Granger men were hospitalized Thursday following a two-vehicle crash in Calvin Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 11:41 p.m. the CCSO was called to investigate a personal injury crash near the intersection of Calvin Center Road and Brownsville Street in Calvin Township.

Investigation shows that 18-year-old Granger resident Dimitri Dewey was at the stop sign at Brownsville Street and Calvin Center Road and did not clear the intersection. The driver of the second vehicle was 67-year-old Sturgis resident Michael Shimp, who had no injuries. Shimp was northbound in a semi truck when Dewey disregarded the stop sign and was hit by Shimp. Dimitri and his passenger, 21-year-old Jonathan Westphal, were transported by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital for minor injuries.

All subjects wore seat belts. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor. Assisting in this crash was Penn Fire, SMCAS EMS, Michigan State Police and Cassopolis Police Department.