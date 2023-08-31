Cass County BOC to sponsor hazardous waste, tire collection Published 4:30 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

CASS COUNTY — As Cass County residents prepare their properties for winter, they once again have an opportunity to get rid of hazardous waste and tires.

Sponsored by the Cass County board of commissioners, the Cass County used Passenger Tire Collection and Household Hazardous Waste Collection events return to Cass County from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, at the Cass County Road Commission, 340 N. O’Keefe St., Cassopolis.

With proof of residence in Cass County, people may drop off used tires from cars and pickup trucks, as well as a myriad of solid waste materials ranging from chemicals to electronics.

There is no cost to drop off tires. The road commission will continue to accept tires until 6 p.m., or until two trailers are loaded. No semi- or tractor tires will be permitted.

Those wishing to get rid of hazardous waste may drop off up to 300 pounds per vehicle. After 300 pounds, there will be a charge of $1.74 per pound. Electronics, appliances, metal items and anything steel will be accepted at no charge.

Items that will not be accepted include major appliances like refrigerators and washing machines, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, fireworks, used motor oil, fire extinguishers, ammunition, biohazards and propane tanks larger than 20 pounds.

Organizers also note that latex paint is not hazardous and may be discarded with ordinary refuse. Before discarding, people are encouraged to let the paint dry out.

Patrons may also drop off used flags, which will be distributed to the VFW to dispose of properly with a ceremony.

No appointment is necessary for either event. Contact the Cass County Administrator’s Office at (269) 445-4420 with any questions.