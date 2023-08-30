Vikings go 3-0 at own quad Published 12:51 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

NILES — Host Niles went 3-0 at its own volleyball quad, sweeping all three teams Tuesday night.

The Vikings (10-5-3) defeated Dowagiac 25-15, 25-21, Lakeshore 25-23 and 25-16, and finished the night defeating crosstown rival Brandywine 25-19 and 25-9.

The Bobcats (12-5-1) were 1-2 on the night as it defeated Dowagiac 25-16 and 25-18, but lost to the Lancers 25-22 and 25-20. The Chieftains (x-x) were 0-3 after falling to Lakeshore in their final match of the night, 25-22 and 25-21.

Niles Coach Samantha Zimmerman was pleased with her team’s performance in its home opener.

“The Lady Vikes came out to protect their home court tonight” she said. “It always feels good to go 2-0 with all three teams in front of our home crowd. We’ve been working hard in practice on how every touch matters, and it showed in some crucial moments tonight. We’re still trying to tie it all together as a team, but tonight was a great way to see our hard work in practices transfer over. Now it’s time to really buckle down and prepare for our first conference match next Thursday at home against our newest rival Three Rivers.”

Bree Lake led the Vikings with 22 kills, while Nyla Hover and Kendall Gerdes added 13 and 11 kills, respectively. Hover also had 19 digs and six aces. Gerdes also had four blocks.

The Bobcats need to continue to work on its overall game according to Coach Emily Kohler-Zablocki.

“We played well and executed against Lakeshore and Dowagiac,” she said. “We need to work to increase our consistency and execution at times. I know these ladies are capable to playing great volleyball and that we will grow and find that consistency as the season progresses.”

Kadence Brumitt had a team-high 29 kills, while she also had 16 digs and three aces. Hallie Solloway finished the night with 16 kills, 13 digs and two aces. Ellie Knapp added 53 assists and two aces. Julia Babcock had a team-high six blocks, four digs and three kills.

Dowagiac Coach Amber Todd said her team needs to work on getting off to a better start.

“Tonight, the girls fought hard, but we came up short in all of our games,” she said. “At times, we started off slow and then fought back to stay in the game, but by the time we started to fight for points it was too late. Over the next few weeks we have to cut back on unforced errors and build our confidence. This team is young and has so much potential to be successful they have to believe it, it all comes with time.”

Maggie Weller led the Chieftains with nine kills, while she also had 10 digs. Tessa Deering finished with six kills, nine digs and an ace. Abbey Dobberstein finished with four kills, three aces and 1 digs. Brooklyn Smith had 21 assists to go along with a team-high 16 digs and three aces.

All three teams will return to action following the Labor Day weekend break.

For additional statistics for all three teams, click here.