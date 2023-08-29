Per sources, Murphy makes Tennessee 53-man roster Published 3:46 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

NASHVILLE — Per sources, former Dowagiac and Ferris State University standout Caleb Murphy has made the 53-man roster for the Tennessee Titans.

Murphy, who was signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Murphy join the late Dave Behrman, who was drafted the the Chicago Bears of the National Football League and by the Buffalo Bills of the American Football League. Behrman was the No. 4 overall pick in the 1963 draft. He played three years with the Bills and one season with the Denver Broncos.

The 2022 Hendricks Award winner as the top defensive player in the country regardless of division, who set an NCAA single-season sack record with 25.5 as he helped Ferris State win back-to-back Division II National Championships.

Murphy played in all three Tennessee preseason games. He led the Titans with four sacks. He also had eight solo tackles.

Tennessee will open the 2023 season on the road in New Orleans against the Saints on Sept. 10. The Titans will play at Indianapolis Oct. 8.