Lake Michigan soccer falls to Jackson 2-1 Published 9:42 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — Visiting Jackson College edged Lake Michigan College 2-1 in women’s soccer on Saturday.

The Michigan Community College Athletic Association match was deadlocked at 1-1 at halftime.

Olivia Savage scored for Jackson in the first half, while Eleah Hedstrom had the lone goal for the Red Hawks.

Frances Parks, who assisted on the first-half goal, scored the game winner for Jackson.

Jackson outshot Lake Michigan College 16-6. Brooke McDonald had 14 saves for the Red Hawks, who are now 1-1-1 on the season.

LMC Volleyball

The Red Hawks were 2-2 at the Parkland Tournament in Champaign, Illinois over the weekend.

Lake Michigan defeated St. Louis Community College 3-0 and Southwestern Illinois 3-0.

The Red Hawks fell to Morton College 3-1 and to Rock Valley College 3-0.

Niles freshman Jillian Bruckner finished the tournament with 34 kills, 14 digs and 10 blocks. Faith Lewis had 23 kills and five blocks, while Oliva Still had 19 kills. Olivia Deeb recorded 90 assists and 11 kills.

Lake Michigan is now 6-5 on the season. The Red Hawks faced No. 9-ranked Muskegon Community College Tuesday night.