Eddies fourth, Vikings seventh at Wolverine jamboree Published 9:18 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

STURGIS — Host Sturgis captured the first Wolverine Conference Jamboree at Klinger Lake Country Club Monday.

The Trojans, led by co-medalist Citori Kosmerick, shot 195 as a team to easily outdistance runner-up Vicksburg, which shot 214. Edwardsburg finished fourth with a 221 and Niles tied for sixth with a 231, but ended up seventh due to the fifth-person scoring tiebreaker. Otsego was award sixth place.

Sharing medalist honors with Kosmerick was Plainwell’s Ayla Jaeger. They both finished with a round of 43.

Edwardsburg was led by Chloe Baker, who shot 50. Baylee Davis shot a 57 to lead the Vikings.

Edwardsburg Soccer

The Eddies were edged by visiting St. Joseph on last week 2-1, while on Monday night, Edwardsburg was blanked by host Portage Central 3-0.

Scoring for the Eddies (0-4) against the Bears was Grayson Herbert on a penalty kick.