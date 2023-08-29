Dowagiac Union Schools to interview trustee candidates Sept. 13 Published 5:30 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education continues to move forward with the process of selecting a new trustee.

The board will conduct interviews Wednesday, Sept. 13 to interview for its open board set. The position is available due to the resignation of Board President Brent Brewer on Aug. 21.

Those interested in being considered as a candidate are asked to submit a letter of interest, including experience that would support their candidacy, to Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education, 243 S. Front St., Dowagiac, MI, 49047, by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Interviews will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 in the Dowagiac Middle School cafeteria. Candidates will be notified Friday, Sept. 8, with their scheduled interview time.