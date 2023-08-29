Buchanan man gets prison time for shooting at building Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

NILES — A Buchanan man is going to prison for firing a firearm at a building in Buchanan.

Westley Paul Allen Gollon, 20, of Buchanan, pleaded guilty Monday to discharging a weapon at a building and was sentenced to 24 months to 10 years in prison at Berrien County Trial Court. He has credit for 149 days served and must pay $198 in fines and costs. His weapon was forfeited.

The incident occurred March 31 in Buchanan.

Defense attorney James Jesse said Gollon had a tough childhood.

“He had a very tough time growing up,” he said. “I’m only asking for some leniency. He knows what he did. It’s a sad situation.”

Arnold recognized Gollon’s family situation growing up but said the court has given him opportunities on probation in the past and he continues to violate.

Gollon apologized to the Buchanan Police Department for his actions. He said he wants to take responsibility and go back to school.

“I don’t doubt what Mr. Jesse said but the fact is that we gave you an opportunity,” Judge Smith said. “This was a very serious matter, you could have hurt or killed someone and you were on bond when this happened. It’s important for you to address your issues.”