Corewell Health welcomes new primary care providers to Southwest Michigan Published 2:30 pm Sunday, August 27, 2023

ST. JOSEPH — Corewell Health welcomes two new family medicine physicians to Southwest Michigan.

Jon Ferlmann, DO, joins the team at Corewell Health Primary Care – Coloma, 6701 Paw Paw Ave., Coloma, and Garrett Muhlstadt, DO, joins the Southwestern Medical Primary Care team at the Corewell Health Care Center, located at 2002 S. 11th St. in Niles. Both physicians are accepting new patients.

In addition, advanced practice provider Kamelia Burrell-Fowler, NP, has joined the medical team at Corewell Health Primary Care – Royalton, located at 3950 Hollywood Road, Suite 270 in St. Joseph. She joins a growing team of physicians providing care to thousands of people across Michigan.

“Caring for you and your family starts with a medical team you can trust to provide you with long-term, comprehensive care,” said James Savoie, director of primary care services, Corewell Health in southwest Michigan. “All three of these clinicians bring years of health care experience and expertise to our area and are committed to investing in your health and wellness.”

Dr. Ferlmann completed his family medicine residency locally through the Corewell Health Lakeland Graduate Education Programs. He earned his medical degree from Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glendale, Arizona.

Dr. Muhlstadt, a board-certified family medicine specialist, obtained his medical degree from Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Indiana. He joins Corewell Health from Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana, where he completed his residency in family medicine.

Burrell-Fowler earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Northern Caribbean University in Manchester, Jamaica. She received a Master of Science in nursing in the family nurse practitioner program from Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts. Burrell-Fowler is a member of American Nurses Association and a dual-board-certified family nurse practitioner.

The primary care specialists at Corewell Health diagnose, treat and help prevent many medical conditions by serving as an advocate and educator for all health-related matters. They are an individual’s first point of contact for all health concerns and can recommend additional resources and specialists trained to help care for you. For more information, visit shlakelandprimarycare.com.