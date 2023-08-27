Buchanan boys finish fourth at Under the Lights Invitational Published 5:04 pm Sunday, August 27, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS — The Buchanan boys cross country team finished fourth at the Under the Lights Invitational hosted by Grand Rapids South Christian Friday night.

Forest Hills Eastern captured the team title with 17 points. Shepherd was second with 54 and Vicksburg third with 59. The Bucks finished with 69 points.

Brendan Hoving, of Forest Hills Eastern, was the individual champion with a time of 15:54.

Buchanan was led by Britain Philip, who finished 22nd with a time of 17:44.

The Bucks finished 12th the girl’s race.

Holland West Ottawa was the team champion with 28 points. Hudsonville Unity Christian was the runner-up with 37 points. Buchanan finished with a 152 points.

Ava Porras, of West Ottawa, was the individual champion with a time of 19:01.

Emma Miller finished 29th to lead Buchanan with a time of 21:45.

For more results, click here.