Brandywine falls to Watervliet in semifinals Published 9:16 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

WATERVLIET — The Brandywine volleyball team went 3-1-1 at the Watervliet Invitational on Saturday.

The Bobcats (11-3-1) split with South Haven (20-25, 27-25), defeated Schoolcraft (25-8, 25-19), defeated Constantine (25-23, 25-17) and defeated Schoolcraft again in the semifinals (25-23, 25-5).

The host Panthers went on the tournament after defeating Brandywine 26-24 and 25-19 in the semifinals.

“We continue to improve and grow on the court,” said Brandywine Coach Emily Zablocki-Kohler. “We still working on keeping our energy level consistent. I’m proud of how the girls refound their focus and stepped up their play.”

Kadence Brumitt had a huge day at the net with 33 kills. She also had 16 digs and 11 aces. Kallie Solloway finished the tournament with 19 kills, 12 aces, 19 digs and three blocks, while Julia Babcock had 10 kills and eight blocks. Ellie Knapp had 93 assists, nine aces and 19 digs.

Brandywine heads to Niles on Tuesday for a a quad.