Watervliet hands Brandywine 19-6 setback in season opener Published 7:51 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023

WATERVLIET — Kaiden Rieth rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown in Brandywine’ 19-6 loss to host Watervliet Friday night in the season opener for both schools.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was moved to Friday due to excessive heat which produced temperatures in 90s with a heat index over 100 degrees.

The Panthers (1-0) lead 7-6 after one quarter and 13-6 at halftime. Neither team scored in the third quarter, while Watervliet tacked on an insurance touchdown in the final 12 minutes of play.

The Bobcats (0-1) had just 188 yards of total offense, of which 188 of it came on the ground. Kaeden Warfield was Brandywine’s leading rusher with 59 yards on five carries. Carter Sobecki added 41 yards and Kevin Roberts Jr. 33 yards.

Roberts and Rieth shared time at quarterback and were a combined 6-of-14 for 73 yards and two interceptions. Roberts caught one pass for a team-high 31 yards.

Brandywine ended up with six turnovers on the night, four of which were fumbles.

Joseph Frazier led the Bobcats with 12 tackles, including six solo. Sobecki finished with 10 tackles, while Roberts and Gavin Schoff both finished with eight stops. Brock Dye had a sack for Brandywine.

The Bobcats remain on the road to open the 2023 season as they head to Cassopolis for a non-conference game with the Rangers.