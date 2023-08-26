SMC’s Beiter, Glick finish 10th at Heartland Relays Published 9:21 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023

NORMAL, Ill. — The Southwestern Michigan College duo of Isaiah Beiter and Ethan Glick finished 10th at the Heartland Relays Friday night.

Beiter (Lawrence) and Glick (Constantine) ran a time of 42:51 to lead the Roadrunners.

Heartland’s Sam Bushert and Eli Mojonnier turned in the best time of 41:28.

Zach Stearns (Mishawaka, Indiana) and John Sanderson (Bridgman), of SMC, had the 20th best time with a clocking of 46:55.

For the Roadrunner girls cross country team, Kierstyn Thompson (Niles) and Riley Sinkler (Lawrence) finished 11th with a tine of 41:30.

Taylor Meier (Paw Paw) and Tori Yates (Niles) finished 18th with a time of 45:31, while Madison Siergeig (Lockport, Illinois) and Anna Remelts (Lawrence) were 19th with a time of 46:42.

Harper College’s Ada Saletnik and Lilly Alberts set a new course record with a time of 36:00 to win the relay.

The old record was held by Heartland’s Taylor Joop and Grace Spoonhour at 37:18.

Southwestern Michigan will now set its sights on the Olivet College Comet Open in Charlotte on Friday.