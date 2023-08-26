Dowagiac man gets probation for meth possession, vehicle theft, assault Published 5:00 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man was sentenced to probation in connection with charges from five separate incidents dating back to 2021.

David Helmke, 39, of Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of meth, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of analogues, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

He was sentenced to four years probation, credit for 18 days served and over $5,000 in fines and costs.

The incidents occurred in 2021 and 2022 and involved stealing and damaging a truck, strangling a former girlfriend, attempting to hit another person with a pipe, possessing meth and ammunition at locations in the Dowagiac area.

Funk noted that Helmke pleaded to several dangerous felonies including drug offenses and noted that his sentencing guidelines called for prison. Defense attorney Greg Feldman said his client has changed over the last year after he was shot himself in a separate incident. He said Helmke is now sober and has a job.

“You have one year of no criminal activity versus 15 years of non stop criminal activity,” Judge Herman said. “Now you want me to believe you’re a changed man. I’ve seen a lot of fox hole converts. I will go along with the plea agreement, but you need to appreciate that if you so much as jay walk in the next four years, you won’t get the minimum six to 10 years, you will get 20 years.”

