Car-motorcycle crash sends pair to the hospital Published 10:41 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023

UNION — A car and motorcycle accident near the intersection of Union Road and Wayne Street in Mason Township sent two to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the personal injury accident at approximately 2:50 p.m.

Investigation shows that Niles resident, Brittany Mason, 31, was going north on Union Road and turned left into a residence. Mason did not clear the road in time and collided with motorcyclist, Daniel Yoder and passenger Jessica Yoder, who were going south on Union Road. Both Daniel and Jessica Yoder were transported to Elkhart General Hospital by ambulance personnel.

A seatbelt was worn during this crash, and helmets were not worn. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash.

Assisting agencies on scene were Edwardsburg EMS, Porter Township EMS and Fire Dept.