Brandywine defeats South Haven 6-2

SOUTH HAVEN — Visiting Brandywine defeated South Haven 6-2 Friday afternoon.

Winning matches for the Bobcats were Bode Bosch, Tristen Peterson, Xander Curtis and Ireland Prenkert in singles, and Ethan Adamczyk and Ryder Richard and Blake Magyar and Kyler Marshall in doubles.

Complete results are currently unavailable.

Brandywine is back on the court Tuesday when it hosts crosstown rival Niles.