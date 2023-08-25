Red Hawks blank Ancilla College in women’s soccer Published 10:43 am Friday, August 25, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — The Lake Michigan College women’s soccer team picked up its first win of the season Wednesday when it blanked Ancilla College 3-0.

The Red Hawks (1-0-1) scored all three goals in the first half.

Eleah Hedstrom had a goal and an assist for LMC, who also got goals from Ellie Merson and Myla Kotarba. Kotarba also had an assist.

Alex Chichester and Oliveria Baker both added assists.

Volleyball

The Red Hawks headed to Port Huron for a pair of matches Wednesday and ended up with a split.

Lake Michigan (4-3) defeated host St. Clair County Community College 26-24, 25-19, 15-25, 21-25 and 15-12 before falling to Lansing Community College 25-22, 25-20 and 25-23.

Niles freshman Jillian Bruckner finished with 36 kills, while Sammi Jurgensen and Faith Lewis both added 11 kills.

Olivia Deeb finished with 66 assists and 30 digs. Kaylee McDaniel had 36 digs.

The Red Hawks will head Illinois this weekend for a tournament at Parkland Community College.