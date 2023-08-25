Edwardsburg Village Council conducts August meeting Published 10:00 am Friday, August 25, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Village Council met for their regular monthly meeting on August 21.

They approved financial reports, as well as multiple small equipment purchases for the village hall and leaf removal equipment. The council also elected to wait on any increases in charges to residents for trash pick up until the normal increase that takes place in April.

During public comment, complaints were raised about brake noise from semi trucks driving through the village. While the council took no action during the meeting, Council President Dennis Peak noted that the matter could be discussed further at the next Planning Commission meeting.

The council also took action on a request from the owners of the Meadowview Drive Apartments, granting assistance with an excessive water bill. The property had suffered an unknown water pipe break, identified only after village staff noticed the unusual increase in usage

The council approved an invoice for another leak repair, this one for a water main break on M-62. The $6,627.63 emergency repair by Selge Construction Co. Inc. had already been paid for, but had to be officially approved by the council.

President Dennis Peak presented the certificate received from members of the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run, which passed through the village earlier this month. The worldwide relay run, which began in 1987, promotes peace around the world every two years. To date, their runners have covered more than 400,000 miles and had famous torchbearers including Nelson Mandella, Mother Teresa, and Mikhail Gorbachev. After a ceremony in the village, the run continued on, finishing the trek in Chicago a few days later.

The Cass District Library Edwardsburg Branch will soon be announcing a community engagement event for October. The public will be invited to see designs and help raise funds for the new library facility.

The Edwardsburg Ambulance Service (EAS) was asked for a bid by the Village of Cassopolis and the City of Dowagiac to provide emergency response services to the areas no longer serviced after the sudden closure of Pride Care Ambulance. The bid request included a proposal for three ambulances and eighteen workers. Ambulance coverage in the area is currently maintained by EAS and Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service, but those services are now covering much larger areas than before the Pride Care closing.

In related news, a course for certification as an Emergency Medical Technician was announced. The six week class will take place at the Cleveland Township Fire Station and cost $1,100.

Work on the lot for the new iron filtration plant continues, with excavation beginning this month. The goal is to have concrete poured in September, with construction of block walls beginning soon after.

The Master Plan Open House will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Ontwa Township Hall. The next Village Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at the village hall.