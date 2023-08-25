Buchanan sweeps South Bend St. Joseph Published 10:22 am Friday, August 25, 2023

SOUTH BEND — After having their season-opening quad postponed due to excessive heat on Wednesday, the Buchanan volleyball team headed across the border to take on South Bend St. Joseph Thursday night.

The Bucks came away with a sweep as they defeated St. Joseph 25-14, 28-26 and 27-25.

Alyssa Carson led Buchanan with16 kills, while Chloe Aalfs added 14 kills. Aalfs also had nine digs, four blocks and nine digs, while Carson finished with three blocks and a pair of aces.

Laney Kehoe and Riley Capron had eight and seven digs, respectively. Sophia Bachman had 31 assists for the Bucks.

Buchanan is back on the court Tuesday as it takes part in the Coloma Quad.