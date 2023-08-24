Brandywine students earn national academic honors Published 10:40 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

NILES — Students at Brandywine Middle/Senior High School earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance. The academic honors for rural area, Black, Indigenous, and/or Latino students are an opportunity for students to share their strong academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that are seeking to recruit diverse talent.

At Brandywine Middle/Senior High School, three students received the academic honor. Students who were awarded are Alexys Farmer, Braeden Wright and Kaiden Rieth. Each student was awarded the National Rural and Small Town Award.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our students and recognize them for the great work they’ve been doing. We’re proud of their strong academic performance in the classroom and on College Board assessments,” said Brandywine Middle/Senior High School Principal Evan Winkler. “There’s so much that makes our students unique, and receiving this honor reinforces this as an asset for their future.”

The criteria for eligible students include:

GPA of 3.5 or higher.

PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10 percent of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams in 9th and 10th grade.

Attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino, or Indigenous/Native.

“This recognition shows that these outstanding students have not only applied themselves in the classroom on a daily basis but that they have also mastered an understanding of the concepts and skills to be successful beyond our doors,” Brandywine Superintendent Travis Walker said.

Eligible students are invited to apply on BigFuture during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the start of the next school year in time to share their achievements in high school as they plan for the future. At the same time, colleges and organizations using College Board’s Student Search Service™ can connect directly with awardees during the recruitment process.

“It’s becoming increasingly hard for students to be ‘seen’ during the college recruitment process. We’re exceptionally proud of the National Recognition Programs for celebrating students who are at times overlooked but have shown their outstanding academic abilities,” said Tarlin Ray, senior vice president of BigFuture® at College Board. “This is a benefit not only for students but also for colleges and universities committed to recruiting diverse and talented students.”