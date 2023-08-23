SMC’s Nate, LMC’s McDaniel named players of the week Published 12:35 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College sophomore Nikki Nate has been named the first Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Nate, from Niles, had 81 kills, 22 blocks and eight aces as the Roadrunners went 5-1 at the Opening Weekend Tournament in Rockford, Illinois last weekend.

Lake Michigan College freshman Kaylee McDaniel was named the MCCAA Western Conference Defensive Player of the week.

McDaniel, of Portage, had 47 digs, 10 assists and three aces for the Red Hawks at the Opening Weekend Tournament. Lake Michigan was 3-2 in Rockford.