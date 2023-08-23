New Buffalo scores twice in second half to top Rangers Published 3:34 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

NEW BUFFALO — Host New Buffalo scored a pair of second-half goals to defeat Cassopolis in non-conference soccer Tuesday night.

The loss dropped the Rangers to 0-4 on the season.

“Another game where we had opportunities to score and couldn’t put the ball in the net,” said Cassopolis Coach Austin Francis. “New Buffalo played decent, but two of their goals came off shots we should have prevented or saved. We have a very young keeper that is improving fast and gets better every game. We also have two key players out with injuries that help a lot in our midfield. Hoping to get them back on the field soon.”

Kenny May scored the lone goal for the Rangers on a penalty kick.

Cassopolis is back in action on Saturday as it competes in the Dowagiac Chieftain Invitational, which includes Niles, a team that the Rangers lost to on Saturday at the VanDenBerg Invitational.