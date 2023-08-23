Louisiana’s Caldwell signs with Roadrunners Published 2:41 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Kendrick Caldwell, a homeschool student from Lake Charles, Louisiana, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to continue his academic and basketball career at Southwestern Michigan College.

“We are excited to add Kendrick to the Roadrunner team,” said SMC Coach Rodell Davis. “He is a great young man and a committed student. His 6-foot-8 frame adds versatility to our team on both offense and defense. He is a great post defender and can block shots at a high rate. Offensively, he’s crafty around the basket and has range to the 3-point line.”

Southwest Louisiana HomeSchool Coach Bill Wild added, “Kendrick is a solid young man. I think the Roadrunner program will benefit from him on and off the court.”

Caldwell becomes the fifth member of the Roadrunner Class of 2023-24. He joins Damarion Travis of Eau Claire, Aries Hull of Bolingbrook, Illinois, Prince Adams of Evanston, Illinois, and RJ Davis of Glenview, Illinois.