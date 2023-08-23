Local nonprofit project aims to increase access to fitness, wellness Published 5:08 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

NILES — A Niles woman is aiming to make sure community members of all ages have an opportunity to pursue fitness and wellness.

Daysha Amster has launched fitness classes to raise funds to form Empowered Wellness, a 501 (c)(3). The classes will be operating out of The Grand LV, 104 N. 3rd St., Monday and Tuesday mornings and at Michiana Heating and Air Conditioning, 2439 S. 11th St., and the Fireplace Shoppe in the evenings.

Amster said her first classes were held Aug. 14 and that August classes have been paid for by a generous donor and are free.

“None of this would be possible without the owners of those establishments,” she said. “It is not easy to make money on fitness and wellness with all of the fees to make these operations happen, safely, yet it is crucial to our wellbeing to access both.”

Every dollar people pay for classes will go toward costs related to the 501(c)(3) process. Once secured, Empowered Wellness will have access to grants and be able to raise funds for more classes and to find its own location.

Amster said Empowered Wellness will provide the community with a safe space to gather to work on whole body wellness for all ages. Group fitness classes, senior movement classes, youth dance classes, music and art classes for mental wellness, eventually cooking demos and meal planning.

For Amster, the main objective is to not only create this space, but to offer scholarships for others who have barriers in accessing our offerings.

“A lot of times it costs a lot to do the things we do,” she said. “In order to make it fruitful to all, it needs to be more accessible. We should be able to lead and help the community be healthy without barriers.”

Amster brings more than 18 years of dance experience to her fitness classes. She has worked with musicals at the Performing Arts Workshop and has coached local cheerleading. According to her, the response from the community has been positive.

“So far, we’ve been extremely embraced and blessed,” she said. “We have a lot of businesses involved in finding ways to help us. “There’s been a lot of support and we’re just really excited.”

Readers interested in contributing to Empowered Wellness can contact Amster at daysha@gmail.com and the Facebook Page “Empowered Wellness.”

“The more people we can get involved, the better,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what fitness level or age you are. We want to make sure everyone feels accepted and welcome.”

Class schedule:

Mondays

9 a.m. Sculpt and Tone (At Grand LV)

10 a.m. – Dance with Daysha

Tuesdays (Beginning in September; $5 to drop in, pay ahead to get a free session)

8 a.m. – Get Swexy with Lindsy Anderson (At Grand LV)

9 a.m. – Yoga-ish

Wednesday (Beginning in September; $5 to drop in, pay ahead to get a free session)

7 p.m. – Get Swexy with Lindsy Anderson (At Michiana Heating and Air)

Thursdays

9 a.m. Sculpt and Tone (At Grand LV)

10 a.m. – Dance with Daysha