DEVELOPING: Dowagiac school board president resigns Published 10:00 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac Union Schools confirmed Wednesday morning the resignation of school board president Brent Brewer, who submitted his letter of resignation Monday citing personal reasons.

According to a Monday news release from the district, the Board will need to fill the position within 30 calendar days. Those interested in being considered as a candidate are asked to submit a letter of interest, including experience that would support their candidacy, to Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education, 243 S. Front St., Dowagiac, MI, 49047, by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The release goes on to say that a more detailed timeline for the whole process will be shared on the district website and social media no later than next Tuesday, Aug. 29.

This is a developing story. Leaderpub.com will be updated as more information becomes available.