Niles Scream Park awards scholarships to area students Published 1:15 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

NILES — The Niles Haunted House Board of Directors has announced the graduates who will receive scholarships from the Niles Scream Park Community Project.

According to a news release, the graduates stood out based on their academic success, involvement in the Michiana community and future aspirations to become civic leaders.

“We are proud of the accomplishments achieved by this group of young adults and are confident in their ability to sustain success in their collegiate and professional careers,” the statement reads.

The scholarship recipients are as follows:

Victoria Yates, Niles High School “Lou Milley Memorial Scholarship”

Coveney Davidson, Niles High School “William Alford Memorial Scholarship”

David Ehlert, Niles High School “Gottlieb Christ Memorial Scholarship”

Peyton Racht, Niles High School “Gottlieb Christ Memorial Scholarship”

Matigan Riggenbach, Niles High School “Gottlieb Christ Memorial Scholarship”

Samarah Custard, Niles High School “Shurte Family Memorial Scholarship”

Casey Marlin, Niles High School “Shurte Family Memorial Scholarship”

Stella McDaniel, Niles High School “Shurte Family Memorial Scholarship”

Kailyn Miller, Niles High School “Shurte Family Memorial Scholarship”

Aiyana Rainwater, Niles High School “Shurte Family Memorial Scholarship”

Arley Wagley, Niles High School “Shurte Family Memorial Scholarship”

Cali Carruthers, Brandywine High School “John Carlson Memorial Scholarship”

Laila Roman, Brandywine High School “Gottlieb Christ Memorial Scholarship”

Malik Cowgill, Coloma High School “Shurte Family Memorial Scholarship”

Cole Cira, Penn High School “Patrick Glossenger Honorary Scholarship”

Chloe Cruz, Penn High School “Patrick Glossenger Honorary Scholarship”

Since 1992, the Niles Scream Park has awarded $77,150 in scholarships to 190 local high school students.

These scholarships are made possible by the hard-working volunteers at the Niles Scream Park. Each year a select group of individuals donate their time to support local high school graduates. In addition to local scholarships, the Niles Scream Park community project supports more than 65 area charities and non-profit groups.

Proceeds benefitted local school and service organizations including groups such as the Make a Wish Foundation, Boy Scouts, Pets Connect and the Niles Band Boosters. Last year, the 49th consecutive year for running the project, raised over $134,00 More than $2.4 million have been raised since 1996.

The Scream Park officially opens Friday, Sept. 8. The Park is open from 8 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in September, from 7 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in October and 7 to 1 p.m. on Sundays (starting Oct. 8) in October. The Park is also open Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. for the Black Out event.