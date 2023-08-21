Niles couple opens new mobile beverage service Published 3:37 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

NILES — A Niles couple’s new business venture is providing southwest Michigan with tasty drinks and sweet treats.

Jeff and Lynn Robson recently opened their new mobile beverage service Red Truck and Trailer. The mobile beverage bar and truck serves a variety of sweet treats, including root beer floats, ice cream nachos, vintage sodas and seasonal hot chocolate.

Jeff is an automotive technology instructor at Southwestern Michigan College and Lynn has years of experience in the wedding industry.

After four years of owning their “Red Truck,” a 1939 Ford pickup and using it for photography events, the Robsons put the truck on a modern auto chassis to make it drivable and purchased a vintage horse trailer and turned it into a mobile beverage bar. The Robsons thought root beer floats would complement the vintage theme.

“Everybody loves root beer floats and they are kinda associated with a vintage feel,” Lynn said. “It just warms your heart when you think of it. I remember having root beer floats growing up and we decided to go with it.”

For the Robsons, serving vintage beverages and sweets is a cost-effective, family friendly alternative to customers.

“We raised four kids and often when we would go places, it just felt like everything was very costly to treat the kids to something,” Lynn said.

The Robsons are hoping to do small area events including birthdays, weddings, graduation parties, church events, reunions and community events. Red Truck and Trailer has made appearances at events such as the Berrien Life 5K in Berrien Springs, Munchie Mondays in Buchanan and most recently the Rod and Roll Auto Show in Dowagiac.

“People keep telling us ‘this is really cool,’ ‘this is really neat,;” Lynn said.

“They like how we stage it,” Jeff added. “They can kinda congregate here and relax.”

For more information Red Truck and Trailer can be reach on Facebook at “Red Truck and Trailer” and online at redtruckandtrailer.com.