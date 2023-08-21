Michael Bolton performing Dec. 8 at Silver Creek Event Center Published 10:24 am Monday, August 21, 2023

NEW BUFFALO — Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Michael Bolton will perform at the Silver Creek Event Center at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo Dec. 8.

Bolton is a multi-Grammy Award winner and Emmy nominated performer, who has sold more than 65 million records worldwide.

Celebrating 50 years in the industry, Bolton has had nine of his albums land in the Top 10 and nine singles that reached No. 1. Not showing any signs of slowing down, Bolton released his latest album “Spark of Light” in July.

His previous album, “A SYMPHANY OF HITS” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Chart. It was an album of his greatest hits that were newly arranged and recorded with a full symphony orchestra.

“Spark of Light” is the first Bolton album to feature all originally co-written songs.

Bolton has won two Grammys for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance (nominated four times), six American Music Awards, and has a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As a songwriter, he has earned over 24 BMI and ASCAP Awards, including Songwriter of the Year, 9 Million-Air awards, and the Hitmakers Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Bolton secured his spot on the charts with his signature album “Soul Provider,” which was certified 12-times platinum. It included hits “How Am I (Supposed to Live Without You,” “How Can We Be Lovers,” the title track and Grammy nominated “Georgia on My Mind.” “How Am I” won Bolton his first Grammy Award.

Bolton has had his songs featured in films, he has made numerous television cameos and has co-created shows for Netflix and ABC.

Tickets for the 9 p.m. show begin at $80 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster starting Friday.