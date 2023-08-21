Former SMC All-American Wolf brings Heartland to Dowagiac for joint practice Published 10:50 am Monday, August 21, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College cross country teams were scheduled to open their 2023 season at the Heartland Relays last Friday, but instead hosted Heartland for a combined practice.

Heartland, which is located in Normal, Illinois, is coached by former Roadrunner All-American Ty Wolf.

Wolf ran for original SMC Cross Country Coach Ron Gunn, and was one of four All-Americans on the 1982 squad. The Roadrunners finished third in the country that season. He went on to run for the University of Illinois where he helped the Illini win the 1984 Big Ten Conference championship.

Wolf was the captain and co-Most Valuable Performer on that squad.

Heartland, which finished 2022 as the No. 2-ranked men’s cross country team, finished runner-up at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II national meet in Tallahassee, Florida. SMC finished 16th.

Heartland’s women’s country team finished third at the Division II nationals. SMC placed 13th. Heartland was ranked No. 3 in the final NJCAA poll.

The Roadrunners will now open its season Sept. 1 at the Olivet College Comet Open in Charlotte.