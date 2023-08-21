Brandywine football players volunteer at Greater Niles Senior Center Published 9:52 am Monday, August 21, 2023

NILES — Members of the Brandywine football team took an opportunity to pay it back on Friday as they went to the Greater Niles Senior Center to volunteer.

The players helped distribute the center’s food commodity boxes.

Seniors lined up in a drive-thru formation as the players loaded their trunks. They also helped load the homebound delivery van, and two of them went along to help unload the boxes at the various stops.

According to Jennifer Krueger, director of the Greater Niles Senior Center, seniors were very supportive and happy to see the players contributing in a positive way for Niles.

The players heard “Go Bobcats!” from a few cars, while another car said, “I’m glad to see you get some young muscle helping out today.”

“It’s so nice to see young people working and helping us out,” another car told Krueger.

Brandywine Football Coach Justin Kinzie was also on hand to help and keep things moving smoothly.

“These five athletes were dedicated, fun to work with, exhibited good manners, and all around great volunteers,” Krueger said. “They were very easy to work with. We would love for them to come back anytime and help. Senior Center wishes the Brandywine Bobcats football team the best of luck in the upcoming season. Thanks again, coach Justin and all the players who came out to help us in a time of need.”

The Brandywine football team is the latest sports team to help out at the center. They join the likes of the Bobcat boys soccer team, Niles High School football and girls basketball teams.

After deliveries and the drive-thru pick-ups were complete, the players helped clean up before leaving.

The Greater Niles Senior Center provides this service monthly. Seniors pick up their commodities boxes on the third Friday of each month.

Here is the schedule for the rest of 2023:

• Friday, September 15th 11:00-1:30

• Friday, October 20th 11:00-1:30

• Friday, November 17th 11:00-1:30

• Friday, December 15th 11:00-1:30