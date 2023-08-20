Vicksburg man injured when motorcycle strikes vehicle in Newburg Township Published 6:20 pm Sunday, August 20, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in Newburg Township sent a Vicksburg man to the hospital for his injuries Saturday afternoon.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash at approximately 4:10 p.m. that occurred on M-40 south of Dutch Settlement.

Initial investigation showed, South Bend resident Andrew Avara, 38, was traveling northbound on M-40. Avara was attempting to make a left turn when Vicksburg resident, Drew Davis, 57, who was also was traveling northbound attempted to pass on the left. Davis’s motorcycle struck Avara’s vehicle while attempting to pass.

Assisting agencies at the scene include, Newberg Township Fire and EMS. Davis was transported to Three Rivers Health for his injuries.

Seatbelts and helmets were worn, and alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.