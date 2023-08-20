Jefferson Township crash sends three to hospital Saturday night Published 6:26 pm Sunday, August 20, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — A two-vehicle crash near the intersection of M-62 at Pine Lake Street in Jefferson Township sent three to the hospital Saturday evening.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the personal injury accident at approximately 7:18 p.m.

Investigation shows that a white Chrysler 200, operated by Casandra Coleman, 37, of Chicago, and occupied by Tacarra Tswago, 33, of Ypsilanti, attempted to cross M-62 and was struck by a Dodge Durango in a side impact collision.

The Durango was operated by Craig Wimbley, 60, of Kalamazoo. All involved parties were transported to St. Joseph Medical Center for injuries related to the crash.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor. Assisting in this crash was Edwardsburg Fire Department, SMCAS, and Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Department.