Eddies 11th, Vikings 12th at Lakeview Invitational Published 7:45 am Sunday, August 20, 2023

BATTLE CREEK — Early season golf action continues for Edwardsburg, while Niles opened up its 2023 season at the Battle Creek Lakeview Invitational at Cedar Creek Golf Course on Friday.

The Eddies, who were playing in their second invitational of the week, placed 11th, while the Vikings finished 12th.

Gull Lake was the team champion as they finished with a score of 349. Portage Central was second with a 357, while St. Joseph finished third with a 362.

Edwardsburg shot 419 and Niles 445.

Mattawan’s Charlotte Stenger was the medalist with a 3-over par 75.

Chloe Baker led Edwardsburg with an 83, which was good for sixth place overall and a medal.

Baylee Davi led Niles with a 99.

Niles will travel to Edwardsburg for a Wolverine Conference jamboree on Monday, Play at Four Lakes Country Club is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.