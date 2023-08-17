Union man injured in Mason Township motorcycle-truck crash Published 11:35 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

MASON TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle accident on US-12 near Five Points Road in Mason Township sent a Union man to the hospital Thursday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 4:36 a.m., CCSO deputies responded to a personal injury crash on US-12 near Five Points Road in Mason TownshipI. Initial investigation of the crash shows that the driver of the motorcycle, Dustin Wigginton, 22, of Union, was headed eastbound on US-12 and collided with a Ford F250 driven by Chad Wiser, 36, of Edwardsburg.

The truck was turning into a driveway and the motorcycle, according to witnesses, was traveling at a high rate of speed and collided with the truck. Wigginton was not wearing a helmet and was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital. Wiser was not injured in the crash.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor in the crash.

Assisting agencies on scene are SEPSA Ambulance Service, Porter Fire Department, and Med Flight.