New name, new vision: Niles sports complex enters next act under new ownership Published 1:38 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

NILES — The new owners of a Niles building are preparing to provide area athletes with the means to improve their skills and performance.

Local businessman Gary Marshall and physical therapist Dr. Sarah Hosinski recently announced the purchase of the Sports Warehouse complex at 1720 Terminal Rd., Niles. The 22,000 square-foot complex, which will be renamed Level-Up Athletics, will be upgraded and will allow area athletes to hone their skills in activities including baseball, basketball, pickleball, volleyball, speed and agility training/sports performance training, flag football, golf simulators and more.

Marshall said he hopes the complex will be ready to open in October.

“The previous owner was ready to get out of the business and the opportunity presented itself,” Marshall said. “It was either that or I’m assuming they’d shut it down.”

Marshall, who owns several FitStop 24 locations in the area including a new Paw Paw location, teamed up with Dr. Hosinski, a physical therapist based out of South Bend, to purchase the complex. Her father, Steve, was drafted by the Oakland A’s in the 1987 MLB draft and coaches Marshall’s son’s baseball team and will be working with athletes at the complex along with Megan Hosinski.

“I just opened up another gym, so there’s no way I could do this by myself,” Marshall said. “We ended up teaming up and we’re going to reintroduce (the complex) as a new indoor sports complex. They’re as involved in athletics as anyone I’ve ever met. Not only are we going to help athletes be better, but improve the way they work on their technique so they can do the sport they love without getting hurt. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes that Sarah and Steve are going to be able to offer that I don’t have knowledge in and that’s exciting for us. ”

Marshall has enjoyed helping community members meet their health and performance goals and believes his latest project will help local athletes reach greater heights.

“It’s super exciting,” he said. “I’ve had the opportunity and honor to serve Niles and to watch (FitStop 24 Niles) grow to more than 1,000 members and watch people from every age group to exercise and work on themselves. We just create the environment. If we create the opportunity for young athletes to be able to continue to focus on their craft and get better, you’re going to see a lot more athletes in the area go to the next level. Investing in the community has been huge for us and I’m happy that we’ve been able to do that.”