Cassopolis village council discusses grants, new dog park Published 7:00 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis Village Council hosted its regular monthly meeting on Monday.

Village Clerk Tonia Betty reported that village staff continue to seek funding through a variety of grants. They are working on applications for Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency Program (MI-HOPE) grants, currently in round four. These would assist home-owners in making energy-efficient upgrades to their homes. They are also applying for a Rural Readiness Grant from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), which supports collaborative planning and capacity initiatives within rural communities.

Betty also reported that construction has begun on the new dog park, with fencing being currently installed. A housing study is in the works for the Village to determine needs, which is required for additional housing grants.

Chairman of the Stone Lake Improvement Board, Ted Gogol, presented printed copies of the new Stone Lake Board newsletter. The newsletter provides a history of the organization’s formation, current plans, and general information about the special assessment district. A listing of lake events is also included. While physical copies of the initial newsletter were mailed, future editions will be available only via email sign-up or by visiting the Stone Lake Improvement Board page on the Village website.

Trustee Stefon Luckey requested the council consider providing a rescue craft for assisting those who overturned boats and kayaks while on the lake. Trustees Pedersen and Danzy-Yeager expressed similar concerns.

It was announced that the next Cassopolis Area Utilities Authority meeting would take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21 at the village hall. The council will host a Workshop Meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28. The final Rock the Block event of the season at the lake will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event will feature multiple food truck, a beer garden, and live music.