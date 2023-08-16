Philip scores a hat trick in Bucks’ 4-1 win over Rangers Published 11:54 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

BUCHANAN — Britain Philip staked host Buchanan to a 2-0 halftime lead and the Bucks went on to defeat Cassopolis 4-1 in non-conference soccer Wednesday afternoon.

Leading by a pair of goals at halftime. Easton May and Philip scored in the second half as the Bucks (1-0) open the 2023 season with a victory. Philip assisted on the May goal.

“Very physical game, but a great start to the season,” said Buchanan Coach Russell Philip. “We meet up again this Saturday at the Vandenberg Tournament.”

Mason Frontzcak had 17 saves for Buchanan.

Cassopolis’ only goal came late in the second half on a Bucks’ own goal.

Alex Wagoner had six saves for the Rangers, who are 0-1 on the season.

Buchanan will host the annual VanDenBerg Invitational starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Cassopolis, Niles and Brandywine will join the Bucks at the tournament.

Cassopolis is the defending champion.