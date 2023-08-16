MSU trustees approve alcohol sales at Spartan Stadium Published 10:34 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

EAST LANSING — Michigan State University trustees approved the sale of alcohol sales at Spartan Stadium it was announced Tuesday.

The trustees voted unanimously (8-0) to start the process of applying for a liquor license through the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. The hope is to have a license in place so that it can begin selling alcohol at the Spartans’ home opener Sept. 16 against Washington.

Michigan State also has home games against Maryland (Sept. 23), Michigan (Oct. 21) and Nebraska (Nov. 4).

The trustees said that they bypassed the first two home games as they feel they do not have enough time to prepare and add staff for the additional amenity.

According to Vennie Gore, senior vice president for student life and engagement, said that sales will be limited to two beverages per person at a time. Sales will begin one hour before kickoff and end with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Gore estimates that Michigan State will sell 12,000 alcoholic beverages per game, which would produce approximately $250,000 additional revenue per home game.