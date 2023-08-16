Dowagiac man arrested on several drug, weapon charges Published 2:55 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac man was arrested on several drug, weapon and theft charges Wednesday after an extensive police chase, according to authorities.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dowagiac Police Department officers observed a vehicle pull into the parking lot of the Baymont Inn in Dowagiac. This vehicle had been reported stolen from somewhere in Berrien County.

Officers located the stolen vehicle parking at the hotel and the driver exiting and walking away from the vehicle. An officer approached the subject who he recognized and told the subject to stop. The subject took off running and the officer chased him. While running the subject threw down a loaded handgun that he was carrying concealed on his person. The officer was able to catch the subject and after a brief struggle take him into custody.

Officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun that the subject threw while running. A search of the stolen vehicle located approximately 91 grams of methamphetamine as well as evidence indicating the subject was selling and delivering meth.

Dowagiac Police arrested the 33-year-old male suspect from Dowagiac for several charges to include possession of controlled substance (meth), possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (meth), possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and several counts of felony firearm.

The subject was lodged at the Cass County Jail pending authorization of charges from the Cass County Prosecutors Office. The subjects name is being withheld pending his arraignment in Cass County District Court.

Dowagiac Police were assisted by officers with the Pokagon Tribal Police Department during this incident. Neither the subject or officers were injured during this incident.