Berrien County inmate dies at hospital Published 11:23 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

ST. JOSEPH — An inmate of the Berrien County Jail died at an area hospital Tuesday morning, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, a white male inmate – 40-year-old Robert Maurice Graves, of Benton Harbor – housed in the receiving area of the Berrien County Jail was found to be in and out of consciousness in his cell. Medical attention was given by jail deputies and medical staff.

Medic 1 Ambulance was called and while in the ambulance Graves went into cardiac arrest and life saving measures were started including CPR by paramedics. Medic 1 Ambulance transported Graves to Corwell Health Lakeland Medical Center Emergency Room where life saving measures were continued. At approximately 11:21 a.m., Graves was pronounced dead at Corwell Health Lakeland Medical Center.

Graves was lodged Aug. 14 for OWI High BAC, Flee/Elude Police, Resisting and Obstructing and Driver’s License Violation. Graves was taken to Corewell Health Lakeland Medical Center upon arrest and was cleared by medical staff to be lodged in the Berrien County Jail.

The Michigan State Police 5th District Special Investigation Section was requested t conduct an investigation into the death in coordination with the WMed Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy was performed on the Wednesday morning with the preliminary results showing no signs of any trauma and a slightly enlarged heart.

The final autopsy report and determination will not be completed until toxicology results are available.