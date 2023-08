Berrien County Youth Fair equine, sheep results Published 8:33 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The 2023 Berrien County Youth Fair kickoff with its equine and sheep competitions on Monday.

Here are the results from the Equine Judging:

Equine – Halter – Champion Draft Type Horse/Pony Busch Family Trophy

A – 1st – Anabel Dockerty, Berrien Springs, MI

Equine – Halter – ResChamp Draft Type Horse/Pony

B – 2nd – Isabelle M Pirri, Niles, MI

Equine – Halter – Champion Halter Pony & Mini Danette Porter Trophy

A – 1st – Ava E Paskiet, Buchanan, MI

Equine – Halter – Reserve Champion Halter Pony/Mini Skyland Ira Memorial Trophy

B – 2nd – Madeleine C Stockman, Saint Joseph, MI

Equine – Halter – Champion Eng Type Horse-Halter Carol Merrill Trophy

A – 1st – Emily A Kuespert, Niles, MI

Equine – Halter – R Champ Eng TypeHorse – Halter Oakwind Farm Trophy

B – 2nd – Allison L Kirk, Three Oaks, MI

Equine – Halter – ChampWestern Type Horse-Halter Harry Kolberg Memorial Trophy

A – 1st – Kendra Koebel, Berrien Springs, MI

Equine – Halter – R Champ West Type Horse-Halter M & K Edu. Consulting Trophy

B – 2nd – DJ Freehling, Three Oaks, MI

Equine – Halter – Grand Champ. Overall Halter Ali Reifschneider Trophy

A – 1st – Ava E Paskiet, Buchanan, MI

Equine – Halter – Res. Gr. Champ. Overall Halter Donna & Nicole Hill Trophy

B – 2nd – Emily A Kuespert, Niles, MI

Equine – Driving – Champ-PleasDriving, Pony/Horse Jack/Carol Merrill Trophy

A – 1st – Addison Zavoral, Benton Harbor, MI

Equine – Driving – Res. Champ-PleasDriving, P/H Backgrounds Farm Trophy

B – 2nd – Naomi R Loraff, New Troy, MI

Here are the results of the Sheep Judging:

Sheep – Showmanship & Breeding – Sheep Showmanship, Sr. Division Jake Busick Family Trophy

A – 1st – Drew George, Niles, MI

B – 2nd – Emma Schmidt, Bridgman, MI

Sheep – Showmanship & Breeding – Sheep Showmanship, Interm. Div. George Brothers Show LambsTrophy

A – 1st – Taya L Young, Niles, MI

B – 2nd – Hayden I Wagner, Berrien Springs, MI

Sheep – Showmanship & Breeding – Sheep Showmanship, Jr. Division Neff Family Trophy

A – 1st – Kylie A Brunke, Eau Claire, MI

B – 2nd – Logan Tharp, Niles, MI

Sheep – Showmanship & Breeding – Sheep Showmanship, Yng. Jr. Div. Nicole Ginter Trophy

A – 1st – Kassidy Camp, Niles, MI

B – 2nd – Raelynn M Forler, Buchanan, MI

Sheep – Showmanship & Breeding – Grand Champion Sheep Showmanship Grandpa & Grandma Durm Trophy

A – 1st – Drew George, Niles, MI

Sheep – Showmanship & Breeding – Res. Gr. Champ. Sheep Showman Barbara Drum Challenge Trophy

B – 2nd – Kylie A Brunke, Eau Claire, MI

Sheep – Showmanship & Breeding – Grand Champion Ewe Gail Chesnut Trophy

A – 1st – Drew George, Niles, MI

Sheep – Showmanship & Breeding – Reserve Grand Champion Ewe Molnar Family Trophy

B – 2nd – Logan Tharp, Niles, MI

Sheep – Showmanship & Breeding – Grand Champion Ram Dr J. F. Christensen Trophy

A – 1st – Logan Tharp, Niles, MI

Sheep – Showmanship & Breeding – Reserve Grand Champion Ram Howell Family Trophy

B – 2nd – Addison R Zeilke, Dowagiac, MI

Sheep – Market Lambs – Champion Market Ewe Nicolef Ginter Trophy

A – 1st – Drew George, Niles, MI

Sheep – Market Lambs – Res Champ Market Ewe Dave,vLisa, Emily, Alex Mead Trophy

B – 2nd – Isabella L Totzke, Stevensville, MI

Sheep – Market Lambs – Champion Market Wether Jeff Ginter Trophy

A – 1st – Kylie A Brunke, Eau Claire, MI

Sheep – Market Lambs – Res. Champ. Market Wether Adam, Kevin, Erica Mitchell Trophy

B – 2nd – Andrew D Pastryk, Galien, MI

Sheep – Market Lambs – Grand Champion Market Lamb Susan Noffke Ginter Trophy &Banner

A – 1st – Kylie A Brunke, Eau Claire, MI

Sheep – Market Lambs – Res Grand Champion Market Lamb Pam Lawrick Trophy & Banner

B – 2nd – Drew George, Niles, MI