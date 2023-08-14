Jerry Seinfeld to perform at The Morris this fall Published 3:02 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

SOUTH BEND, IND. — One of the most popular performers in comedy will be coming to Michiana this fall.

The Morris Performing Arts Center and JS Touring announced today that America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will perform his newest stand-up routine at the Morris Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 21. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 18.

Jerry Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in television history: Seinfeld. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons and won numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice awards.

Seinfeld was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012, it was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll. His latest Emmy-nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld, 23 Hours to Kill, and the highly acclaimed, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee web series.

Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn Long Story Short), and written three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, Seinlanguage, and The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book) and a children’s book (Halloween). Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film, Unfrosted, and continues performing nationally and internationally.

Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased at https://morriscenter.org/