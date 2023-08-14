Berrien County Youth Fair opens in Berrien Springs Published 2:30 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien County Youth Fair fairgrounds came to life Monday morning as the 2023 fair officially got underway.

The fair, which takes place from Aug. 14 to Aug. 19, will feature many 4-H club competitions, food vendors, rides, exhibits and grandstand entertainment. The theme of this year’s fair is “Summer Safari.” More than 100,000 visitors are expected to attend this year’s fair.

General gate admission is $8 for adults daily, $5 for seniors 65 and over, active military and children 5 to 12 and free for children under the age of five. The youth exhibit buildings open at 10 a.m. and the rides area, food vendors and commercial exhibits open at 11 a.m., with the fairgrounds closing to visitors at 10 p.m.

For a full list of prices, specials and a schedule, visit bcyf.us.