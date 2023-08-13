Silver Creek Township crash sends Dowagiac resident to the hospital

Published 6:36 am Sunday, August 13, 2023

By Staff Report

DOWAGIAC — A two-vehicle accident on M-62 and Indian Lake Road sent a Dowagiac resident to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Silver Creek Township crash at approximately 4:09 p.m.

Initial investigation showed, 90-year-old, Granger resident, Thomas Tyler, was traveling northbound on Indian Lake Road. Tyler failed to yield at the stop sign at Indian Lake and M-62. Terry Daisy, 63, of Dowagiac, was traveling eastbound on M-62. Tyler’s vehicle entered the intersection and struck Daisy’s vehicle, forcing it off the roadway.

Daisy was transported to South Bend Memorial for his injuries. Tyler was treated at the scene.

Both individuals were wearing seatbelts and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Assisting agencies at the scene included, Indian Lake Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance.

