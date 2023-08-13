Eau Claire man gets probation for meth possession, fleeing and resisting police Published 5:00 am Sunday, August 13, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — An Eau Claire man won’t have to serve any more time in jail for drug, assaulting police and fleeing police charges he committed in February.

George Lawrence Tovey III, 32, of Eau Claire, pleaded guilty to possession of meth, resisting and obstructing police and fourth degree fleeing police-all as a habitual offender-and was sentenced to three years probation, credit for 78 days served and $2,278 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Feb. 8 and 9 when police searched his home in Silver Creek Township near Eau Claire and found meth. He then fled a high rate of speed and rammed a police car and another vehicle.

Tovey is currently in the Berrien County Jail on a probation violation from another case. He also faces charges in two counties in Indiana.

“You’re digging yourself a big hole,” Judge Herman said. “Obviously you have a drug issue … You need to appreciate that this sentence is not a get out of jail free card. Your minimum sentence if you violate your probation is four years eight months in prison and that could be higher.”

In other sentencings: