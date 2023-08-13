Eau Claire man gets probation for meth possession, fleeing and resisting police
Published 5:00 am Sunday, August 13, 2023
CASSOPOLIS — An Eau Claire man won’t have to serve any more time in jail for drug, assaulting police and fleeing police charges he committed in February.
George Lawrence Tovey III, 32, of Eau Claire, pleaded guilty to possession of meth, resisting and obstructing police and fourth degree fleeing police-all as a habitual offender-and was sentenced to three years probation, credit for 78 days served and $2,278 in fines and costs.
The incident occurred Feb. 8 and 9 when police searched his home in Silver Creek Township near Eau Claire and found meth. He then fled a high rate of speed and rammed a police car and another vehicle.
Tovey is currently in the Berrien County Jail on a probation violation from another case. He also faces charges in two counties in Indiana.
“You’re digging yourself a big hole,” Judge Herman said. “Obviously you have a drug issue … You need to appreciate that this sentence is not a get out of jail free card. Your minimum sentence if you violate your probation is four years eight months in prison and that could be higher.”
In other sentencings:
- Falon Rae Calamari, 36, of Marcellus, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a financial transaction device and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for one day served, $2,108 in fines and costs and $3,887.16 restitution. The incident occurred Jan. 17 when she took a debit card belonging to her uncle in Marcellus.
- April Rose Jacobs, 27, of Petoskey, Mich., pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and possession of meth and was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for 214 days served and $2,306 in fines and costs. The incidents occurred Dec. 22, 2021 and March 22, 2022 in Dowagiac.
- Marvin Angus O’Neill, 58, of Townhall Road in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing police and domestic violence and was sentenced to 24 months probation, credit for four days served and $2,678 in fines and costs. O’Neill assaulted his brother July 13, 2022 in Dowagiac.